A New York man is taking on one of the world’s biggest companies, claiming it helped fuel an addiction that left him with lasting brain damage.

33-year-old Felix Krouse of Buffalo, has filed a federal lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the company of knowingly selling nitrous oxide canisters, commonly known as “whip-its”, for recreational use rather than their intended culinary purpose.

According to the lawsuit, Krouse used the gas for nearly three years and now suffers from memory loss, tremors, and neurological damage. What Are “Whip-Its”?

Nitrous oxide is legally sold for kitchen use. Think whipped cream dispensers and high-end cooking techniques. But it’s also known for its recreational use, where people inhale the gas for a quick high.

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Krouse’s lawsuit claims Amazon was well aware of that reality.

The suit points to customer reviews on the site where buyers openly described using the products to get high, even detailing how to inhale the gas using balloons.

Lawsuit Claims Amazon “Knew” Products Were Being Misused

The lawsuit alleges Amazon exploited a legal loophole by marketing the canisters as culinary products, while allegedly knowing many customers were using them recreationally.

It also claims there were no meaningful safeguards like age restrictions, purchase limits, or any other type of intervention despite what Krouse says were obvious signs of misuse.

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Krouse also says the platform continues to recommend the products to him, even after he stopped using them in early 2025.

According to the lawsuit, Krouse now deals with long-term health issues, including nerve pain, balance problems, and memory impairment all linked to prolonged nitrous oxide use.

Other Companies Named in the Lawsuit

In addition to Amazon, the lawsuit also names several nitrous oxide distributors, including Galaxy Gas, Happy Supply, and Xuzhou Basic Industry.

Amazon has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

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