If buying a home has felt completely out of reach lately, there’s actually a little bit of good news.

A new analysis shows affordable housing is starting to make a small comeback in 2026 and one western New York city is leading the way.

Buffalo Named Most Affordable Housing Market in the U.S.

According to a new Zillow report, Buffalo, New York ranks as the most affordable housing market in the country right now.

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Nearly 71% of home listings in Buffalo are considered “affordable,” with a typical home value around $271,753.

And if you’re willing to look outside the usual hotspots, there are still places where owning a home isn’t completely out of reach.

What “Affordable” Actually Means Right Now

Zillow defines an affordable home as one where the total monthly cost, including mortgage, taxes, insurance, and maintenance, takes up less than 30% of a household’s income.

Buffalo isn’t alone. Several other cities across the Midwest and Northeast are giving buyers more breathing room:

St. Louis, MO – 67.69% affordable listings

Detroit, MI – 64.80%

Pittsburgh, PA – 62.87%

Baltimore, MD – 61.84%

Cincinnati, OH – 60.79%

Many of these markets have typical home values under $300,000, something that’s getting harder to find in other parts of the country.

The Least Affordable Markets Might Not Surprise You

On the flip side… if you’re house hunting in certain major cities, it’s still a tough climb.

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Zillow found Los Angeles has the lowest share of affordable homes, with just 5.56% of listings falling into that category and a typical home value nearing $1 million.

Other least affordable markets include:

San Diego, CA

San Jose, CA

New York, NY

Boston, MA

San Francisco, CA

Basically, if it’s a major coastal city… affordability is still a challenge.

Where Affordability Is Improving the Most

Even in some previously expensive markets, things are starting to shift.

Cities seeing the biggest gains in affordable listings over the past year include:

Phoenix, AZ (+12.21%)

Austin, TX (+11.42%)

Salt Lake City, UT (+11.22%)

Dallas, TX (+10.06%)

Washington, DC (+9.14%)

That doesn’t mean homes are “cheap”, but buyers are getting slightly more options than they were a year ago.

What Impacts Whether You Can Actually Afford a Home

Even if you’re in a more affordable city, your personal situation still plays a huge role.

Some of the biggest factors include:

Interest rates (even small changes can save thousands)

Your credit score

How much you can put down

Your debt-to-income ratio

Whether you’re buying in a competitive or buyer-friendly market

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