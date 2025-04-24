A family is pleading for information about a missing homeless man last seen in Rome, New York, after his wallet was recovered from the canal.

Brandon Montalbano, who has experienced homelessness and struggles with addiction, has not been seen by local residents or service providers in several days. His family, who lives out of state, is now working to establish a timeline of when he was last seen to verify his safety.

According to posts shared by family members on Facebook, Brandon’s wallet and ID were found near the canal in Rome. His mother, who resides in Louisiana, confirmed that Rome Police had interacted with Brandon as recently as April 12, 2025, near Grand Union; however, since then, there have been no confirmed sightings.

“We’re trying to establish a timeline,” his sister posted on Facebook “He’s not in any of the rehabs in New York or Pennsylvania. No one who sees him on a regular basis has seen him in at least 5 days, possibly more. He’s nowhere to be found.”

The family has contacted various shelters, food banks, and missions in both New York and Pennsylvania with no success. Concerns grew after it was confirmed that Brandon had recently spent a short time at Oneida County Jail but was reportedly released shortly thereafter.

An update from a source close to the family suggested Brandon may have entered a rehab program following his time in jail. However, the family has no way of verifying which facility, if any, he may have gone to, and they fear he may still be missing or in danger.

Rome Police have not released an official missing person alert as of this writing, but the family continues to search for him.

