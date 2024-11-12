Shop Over 20,000 Christmas Cookies In Upstate New York

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll want to head to Upstate New York for the 2024 Cookie Festival. You'll be able to shop over 20,000 cookies.

Cows beware, milk sales will be skyrocketing in Boonville. Awesome Country Farmhouse,LLC is hosting New York States largest cookie festival December 13th - December 15th. According to the Facebook event page, the event will be held between 10AM - 4PM each day.

Just in time for Christmas gift giving and parties! We are excited to have this event again! Several years ago this event started out as 5000 cookies and sold out far too quickly!

This is a big year for the event. From 5,000 cookies when it first started, this years goal is 20,000. All cookies will be $9.99 lb and you will be able to pick as many kinds as you want. They will supply the gift boxes and all.

Awesome Country Farmhouse,LLC is located at 106 Park Avenue in Boonville.

When Does World Famous Gingerbread Village Open?

A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is coming back for the Christmas season. It's almost time for the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santa may be signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.

It takes 30 employees over 2,200 hours to make the impressive village each year. It consists of more than 700 pounds of gingerbread dough, 2,045 pounds of icing, and over 750 pounds of candy. Find out more about the 2024 village online HERE.

