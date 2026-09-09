Halloween fun is getting ready to hit the ground running in Utica.

The Boolermaker Kids Run is returning to F.T. Proctor Park this October, giving kids a chance to throw on their costumes, lace up their sneakers and celebrate Halloween with a little exercise thrown in.

But parents may want to set a reminder now becase registration is limited to just 500 kids.

Boolermaker Registration Opens September 14

Registration for the 2026 Boolermaker Kids Run opens at 10 a.m. Monday, September 14. Registration costs just $10 per child, and the event is open to kids ages 4 through 13.

The Boolermaker will be held Saturday, October 24 at F.T. Proctor Park in Utica, with the fun beginning at 10 a.m.

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Only the first 500 kids will be able to register, so this is probably one you don't want to wait until the last minute to sign up for.

There's a Race for Every Age

You don't have to have a future Boilermaker Road Race champion on your hands, either.

The Boolermaker is designed to be a fun, family-friendly event with flat courses and distances based on age and ability.

The races include:

1/4 mile: Special needs children ages 4-13

Special needs children ages 4-13 1/4 mile: Ages 4-6

Ages 4-6 1/2 mile: Ages 7-8

Ages 7-8 3/4 mile: Ages 9-10

Ages 9-10 1 mile: Ages 11-13

Parents are also allowed to run alongside their children.

Yes, Costumes Are Encouraged

It wouldn't be the Boolermaker without a little Halloween fun.

Kids are encouraged to wear costumes, as long as they're safe to run in. Organizers ask parents to make sure kids have appropriate footwear and avoid anything that could become a tripping hazard.

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That means no capes. Sorry, tiny superheroes.

The event will also feature Halloween-themed fun including treats, photo opportunities, face painting and other activities.

Kids Get Some Pretty Good Boolermaker Swag, Too

Every registered runner receives a finisher's medal and goody bag.

Kids who are registered by 11:59 p.m. October 11 will also receive an official Boolermaker T-shirt.

Packet pickup will take place the morning of the race from 9 to 10 a.m. at F.T. Proctor Park.

Things Kids Today Take For Granted That Would Blow An 80's Kids Mind Things Kids Today Take For Granted That Would Blow An 80's Kids Mind Gallery Credit: Dubba G