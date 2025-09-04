Talk about a shocking homecoming. A man came face-to-face with a black bear inside his house last weekend!

The Frightening Encounter

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), a 63-year-old man in Cairo, a town in the Catskills, walked into his home around 8 p.m. Saturday night to a black bear in his entry room.

Officials say food and garbage had been stored in that area, which is what likely attracted the bear. As the animal tried to make its escape, it either scratched or bit the man before bolting from the house.

DEC officers reported the bear was gone by the time they arrived, and the injured man was found at a neighbor’s house. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

Black Bears in New York

New York is home to an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 black bears. While most live in the Adirondacks, they’re also common in the Catskills and other wooded areas of the state.

The good news? Black bear attacks are extremely rare. In fact, a DEC report shows that between 1900 and 2006, there were only three deadly bear attacks in the entire eastern U.S., with one of them in New York.

How to Stay BearWise

The DEC is reminding New Yorkers to take precautions to avoid dangerous encounters with bears. Here are their top tips:

Never feed or approach bears.

Store garbage, recycling, and food in secure containers or buildings.

Take down bird feeders when bears are active.

Don’t leave pet food outside.

Clean and store grills after every use.

Alert your neighbors if you spot a bear nearby.

Bears may be fascinating to see from a distance, but they’re not the kind of houseguest anyone wants to surprise in their entryway.

