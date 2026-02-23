Something big is coming to Upstate New York college athletics, and it’s a move that’s been decades in the making.

Binghamton University is preparing to launch a brand-new women’s varsity sport, creating fresh opportunities for female athletes and adding to the rapid rise of one of the fastest-growing games in the country.

The addition marks the first new sport at Binghamton in 25 years and brings the Bearcats to 22 intercollegiate programs, evenly split between men’s and women’s sports.

A Sport That’s Exploding Nationwide

Women’s flag football is gaining serious momentum after the NCAA officially designated it as an Emerging Sport for Women earlier this year. Since then, colleges across the country have been racing to add programs, including several Division I schools and familiar Northeast opponents of Binghamton.

The growth isn’t just happening at the college level.

More than 40 states, including New York, now sponsor girls’ high school varsity flag football. In the Binghamton area, 17 Section IV schools already compete, and Central New York had 12 Section III girls flag football teams in 2025.

From Youth Leagues to the Olympics

Flag football has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, with an estimated 20 million players globally. It’s also set to make its debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics, while all 32 NFL teams support youth flag football programs in their regional markets.

The game is played 7-on-7 on an 80-by-40-yard field with four 12-minute quarters. Touchdowns are worth six points, and teams can attempt one- or two-point conversions depending on field position.

The Search For A Head Coach

Binghamton will begin a head coach search and start recruiting student-athletes. Practices and informal competitions could begin as early as spring 2027, ahead of the program’s first intercollegiate season in spring 2028.

The team will practice and compete at the Bearcats Sports Complex, with the East Field lined specifically for flag football. The program will also be eligible for postseason competition immediately in its inaugural season.

