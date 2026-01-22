Here’s the thing about Buffalo right now: nothing about this moment is simple, no matter how badly people want a clean villain or a clean explanation.

Ever since the Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott, one question has been hanging in the air louder than the snow machines at Highmark Stadium:

Did Josh Allen get his head coach fired?

Bills owner Terry Pegula took nearly an hour at the microphone this week for his first extended press conference in almost six years, and while he didn’t exactly put a bow on the narrative, he did lay out how this decision came together. Or, depending on who you ask, how it unraveled.

The Moment Everyone Keeps Circling Back To

Pegula made it clear that the decision, in his words, crystallized in the locker room after the playoff loss in Denver.

He described walking in and seeing a quarterback sitting with his head down, crying. He talked about Josh Allen being “listless,” having given everything he had, surrounded by teammates who looked equally spent. Pegula said he felt the pain in that room, not just disappointment, but something heavier. A sense of now what?

That image has done a lot of the heavy lifting in the public conversation.

Because when an owner paints a picture like that, it’s impossible not to connect dots, even if he insists there’s no straight line between them.

Pegula’s Insistence: This Wasn't About Josh

Pegula was asked directly whether Allen had any input in the decision to fire McDermott. His answer was firm: no. No input, no consultation beforehand, no behind-the-scenes push.

He said he spoke to Allen afterward, but whatever was said would stay private. The decision, Pegula stressed repeatedly, was his and his alone.

And yet, in the same breath, Pegula acknowledged that seeing Allen’s reaction mattered. Not as a directive, but as a signal. A reflection of how much had been poured into another season that ended without a Super Bowl appearance.

That distinction, influence versus instruction, is where things get murky.

The “Wall” The Bills Couldn’t Climb

Pegula kept returning to one phrase: the proverbial playoff wall.

He referenced it again and again, pointing to moments Bills fans know by heart:

13 seconds

missed field goals

controversial catches

He even rattled off the team’s playoff seeding over the last seven years - 5, 2, 3, 2, 2, 2, 6 - as evidence that the organization wasn’t broken. The roster wasn’t broken. The front office wasn’t broken.

But the result never changed.

Seven straight playoff appearances. Zero Super Bowl trips.

At some point, Pegula said, the question stopped being “Are we good?” and became “How do we get past this?” And in that locker room, after that game, he decided he couldn’t see the answer coming with McDermott still in charge.

Why McDermott, Not The Roster?

That question hovered over the entire press conference, especially with Brandon Beane not only retained, but promoted.

Pegula leaned hard on the idea that sustained success in the NFL doesn’t happen without talent, and that Beane and the front office consistently delivered it, even through massive injuries. Practice squad players contributing in meaningful games. Wins still stacking up.

If the team could keep winning under those conditions, Pegula argued, the issue wasn’t the roster construction.

Was that a coaching indictment? He didn’t say it outright. But he didn’t deny it either.

So… Did Josh Allen Get Sean McDermott Fired?

Pegula says no. Explicitly. Repeatedly.

But he also made it clear that Allen is the franchise. An MVP quarterback. A central figure in the future of the organization. Someone whose emotional state in a moment of failure carried weight, not as a demand, but as a reality check.

Pegula didn’t describe a power play. He didn’t describe a locker room revolt. He didn’t describe a quarterback demanding change.

What he described was an owner looking at his team’s leader, emotionally emptied after yet another ending that felt familiar, and deciding something had to be different.

Whether that’s influence or coincidence depends on where you stand.. and probably how long you’ve been a Bills fan.

What Is Clear

Pegula closed the door on speculation about alternate timelines. No hypotheticals. No “what if they’d won?” No revisiting the decision.

This, he said, was about a moment. A feeling. A sense that the organization had reached the limit of what it could do under the current structure.

Josh Allen didn’t make the call.

But it’s hard to ignore that he was standing, or sitting, right at the center of the moment when it was made.