One Holiday For November We Need In New York

Yes, we have the Super Bowl of all food holidays with Thanksgiving in November, but could New York handle another food holiday this month too?

Introducing Big Sandwich Night

Let's dive in, this is new holiday you'll love because it's super affordable, and fun.

Big Sandwich Night Beginnings

We saw this holiday mentioned on the Bet This Will Blow Your Mind Facebook group by someone named Nawoda Thennakoon:

When I was young, my father invented a pretend holiday known as Big Sandwich Night, which took place the weekend after Thanksgiving. During this time, we would search for the longest loaf of bread we could find and construct a massive sandwich. Each of us would select extravagant ingredients to create our own personalized section before slicing it up to enjoy. Assembling the sandwich symbolized community and collaboration."

Imagine this. An easy meal option for Thanksgiving weekend that doesn't break the bank. Genius right? And it's not just about the food:

Following this, we would set up our Christmas tree, signaling the start of the holiday season with Big Sandwich Night. I grew up thinking this was a genuine holiday that everyone in America celebrated until, at around eight years old, I asked a friend if they were looking forward to Big Sandwich Night, and they responded with confusion. It was a bit of a blow to my perception of reality."

Why Can't This Happen?

Why can't we make this a reality? In the grand scheme of things, yes, we have plenty of holidays between Halloween and New Years. This one is simple though, and extremely affordable. It seems delicious too. Let us know what your thoughts are on it on our station app.

