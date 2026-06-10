Train lovers, history buffs, and families looking for a unique summer road trip may want to start making plans.

Union Pacific's legendary Big Boy No. 4014, the largest operating steam locomotive in the world, is making its first-ever trip to the East Coast as part of a coast-to-coast tour celebrating America's 250th anniversary. The historic locomotive will travel through 10 states, make more than 50 whistle-stops, and visit New York for the first time ever.

What Makes Big Boy So Special?

Big Boy No. 4014 is not just a train. It's a piece of American history!

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The locomotive was built in 1941 and is one of only eight surviving Big Boy steam engines. It stretches about 133 feet long, weighs roughly 1.2 million pounds, and is recognized as the world's largest operating steam locomotive. It was restored to working condition by Union Pacific and continues to draw huge crowds wherever it travels.

New York Stops Scheduled For 2026

The official Union Pacific schedule includes several New York appearances this June.

Buffalo Area Display Event

June 10

Big Boy will be on public display in Buffalo from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., giving visitors a chance to see the massive locomotive up close.

Ripley

June 9

A whistle-stop is scheduled in Ripley, near the Pennsylvania border.

Silver Springs

June 11

The train will make a whistle-stop in Silver Springs before continuing east.

Hornell

June 11

The locomotive is also scheduled to pass through Hornell, one of New York's historic railroad communities.

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Letchworth State Park

June 11

One of the most photogenic moments of the New York trip may happen when Big Boy crosses the Genesee River Arch Bridge in Letchworth State Park. Rail fans are expected to line the gorge for the rare sight. Park admission is required.

Owego

June 12

Big Boy will make another whistle-stop in Owego before heading toward Pennsylvania.

A Historic Return To New York

There's another reason New Yorkers are excited.

Big Boy No. 4014 was originally built by the American Locomotive Company, better known as ALCO, in Schenectady. While many rail fans hoped the locomotive would return to its birthplace during the tour, Schenectady is not on the official route.

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Still, this will be the first time the famous steam engine has operated in New York State, giving rail fans a rare opportunity to see one of the most famous locomotives ever built.

If you've ever wanted to hear the whistle of a working steam giant echo across the railroad tracks, this summer may be your chance. The next time Big Boy comes through New York could be years away.

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