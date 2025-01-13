Urgent Recall: Metal Found in Taquitos Sold at ALDI Stores

Valencia, California-based company Bestway Sandwiches Inc., has issued a recall for approximately 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products due to possible contamination with foreign material, specifically metal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on January 11, 2025.

Frozen Chicken and Cheese Taquitos Recalled Due to Metal Contamination

The recalled items are 20-ounce cartons of "CASA MAMITA CHICKEN & CHEESE TAQUITOS" with the following details:

Best By Dates: July 3, 2025, and September 25, 2025

July 3, 2025, and September 25, 2025 Establishment Number: EST. P-40327 (found on the carton package)

These products were distributed to select ALDI grocery stores nationwide.

The problem came to light after a consumer complaint revealed a piece of metal in the product. Another report was made to FSIS regarding a dental injury caused by the taquitos. While no additional injuries or illnesses have been reported, the recall has been issued as a precautionary measure.

What Should Consumers Do?

FSIS advises consumers who purchased the affected taquitos to take the following actions:

Do Not Consume: These products should not be eaten under any circumstances.

These products should not be eaten under any circumstances. Dispose or Return: Throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

FSIS is actively working to ensure that the product is removed from consumer access. Updates, including retail distribution lists, will be posted on the FSIS website.

Read More: Family Pleads for Help Finding Missing Oswego Woman

How to Get Help or Report a Problem

For questions about the recall, contact Bestway Foods Co. QA Department at (818) 361-1800 EXT. 110 .

at . For food safety concerns, reach out to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov .

at or email . To report a food safety issue, use the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov.

FSIS performs routine checks to make sure firms properly notify customers and remove products from shelves. Consumers are urged to check their freezers and stay informed through updates on the FSIS website.

25 Amazon Items Sold in New York That Have Been Recalled If you’re an Amazon shopper, you might want to put your eyes on some of the recent recalls to make sure you’re safe. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

2024 Food Recalls Many foods have been recalled from grocery stores in 2024. Here are the ones you should know.



