This City Just Named Best Food City In New York State

Where in New York can you find the best food city?

You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find something amazing and unique.

According to IBIS World, there are over 28,000 restaurants across New York State. That's absolutely amazing and incredible we have that many options and fan favorites.

New York City (8,399 businesses), Long Island (2,794 businesses) and Hudson Valley (1,937 businesses) are the cities with the most number of Restaurants in New York"

Vinepair reports that it would It take 22.7 years to eat at EVERY New York City restaurant. Imagine that number in every other region in the state.

What Is New York State's Best Food City?

There is always all sorts of lists, master lists, food blogs, and of course people opinions of what is the Food City of each state. News and education site “MediaFeed” put their list “The Greatest Food City in Every State” out for 2023. To be very honest, we’re disappointed with who was selected for New York. Why? Because it seems like a lazy choice.

For New York State, they selected New York City:

Foodie Score: 83.2 (44% higher than state average)

Restaurants per 100,000 residents: 108.3

Food and dining price index: 100.0"

With their data it makes sense, but it's always a kick to the rest of us who live in Upstate, or anywhere else in New York State, who don't get selected. Each region has amazing dishes of their own, New York City has pizza?

