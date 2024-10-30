25 Best Christmas Towns In America- Where Is New York State?

A recently list titled "25 Best Christmas Towns In America" named the best of the best. Where do you think towns from New York ranked?

Travel + Leisure published this recent list highlighting the best of the best when it comes to Christmas towns:

Nothing quite compares to the joy of seeing a town bedecked with holiday decorations. The sight of boughs of holly and string lights can warm you even in the coldest temperatures. Everyone wants to spend Christmas in a town like that, seemingly plucked from a Hallmark movie, and there are plenty of them dotted all around the U.S."

So Where Does New York Stank Rank?

Out of the 25, New York State was shown the door....literally. We didn't rank one town. How is this even remotely possible?

How Could That Be?

1) Recently, a popular website ranked the Christmas spirit in every state in America. So how did New York do? New York was ranked as the state with the 48th highest Christmas spirit in America, according to Wisevoter. MEANING, we are literally almost dead last.

On the flip side...

2) House Beautiful did a survey and ranked the top twenty-six most festive Christmas towns in the United States. Landing at number one was Saratoga Springs, New York. It was listed as the most festive because even though it's a vacation destination in the summer, the winter months are a beautiful time to visit especially around the holidays.

Do you think New York has some magic Christmas towns? Which ones would you add to the list?

