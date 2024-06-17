Beat The Heat- New York State’s Ice Cream Trail

If you need a really good way to beat the heat- ice cream. Take New York State's unofficial Ice Cream Trail.

Where can you find the best place for ice cream in the Mohawk Valley? Luckily we have a list for that online HERE. There are several shops across New York State that serve up cones big enough for two or more people. Unless you have a big appetite and take it down all by yourself. Or, you could take this New York road trip geared towards ice cream.

Did you know there's an ice cream trail here in the great state of New York? Yup. Created by Only In Your State, the trail takes you all throughout the Adirondacks, allowing you to "take in the sights of our tallest mountains and some of the most breathtaking scenery in all of New York" while licking your favorite kind of ice cream.

The entire trail is less than five hours, so if you're looking for a fun day or weekend road trip with your family or friends - this is it!

Martha's Dandee Cream - Queensbury Main Street Ice Cream Parlor - Chestertown Wind-Chill Factory - Ticonderoga Emma's Lake Placid Creamery - Lake Placid Mountain Mist Custard - Saranac Lake Donnelly's Ice Cream - Saranac Lake The Cone Cabin - Lake Clear Skyline Ice Cream - Tupper Lake Lakeside Licks Ice Cream - Speculator

Kudos to Only in Your State for this awesome find, and for the descriptions below for each stop:

