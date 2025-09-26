The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the start of this year’s bowhunting season, and there are some big changes hunters will want to know about.

What’s New This Year

For the first time, hunters can use a crossbow anywhere they’d normally use a vertical bow to hunt deer or bear. That means easier access for more hunters, especially in suburban and urban areas where restrictions used to be tighter.

Crossbow width and draw weight requirements have been removed.

Hunters can now legally use most crossbows on the market.

You’ll still need a hunting license and bowhunting privilege to take part.

Key Dates for Hunters

Northern Zone deer season kicks off September 27.

Southern Zone deer and bear season begins October 1.

Northern Zone bear season actually opened earlier, on September 13.

Deer Management Permits: Applications are due by October 1.

Youth Big Game Hunt: Runs October 11–13 for hunters ages 12–15 with an experienced adult. Only the youth hunter can carry a firearm.

Chronic Wasting Disease Concerns

Last year, Chronic Wasting Disease was detected in a captive deer herd in southern Herkimer County. While it hasn’t been found in wild deer, DEC is asking hunters in parts of Herkimer (Columbia, German Flatts, Litchfield, Warren, Winfield) and Otsego County (Richfield) to submit deer heads for testing.

Venison Donation Program

Hunters can also give back by donating all or part of their harvest to the Venison Donation Program, which helps feed families in need. The DEC encourages hunters to use bow/crossbow harvests or lead-free ammo for donations.

Read More: Leo the Cat Running for NYC City Council

For details on crossbow rules, permit info, or deer sampling drop-off sites, visit the DEC’s website.

6 Animals That We Are Hunting In New York State Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

Tips For Hunting Morel Mushrooms In New York Here are some tips for finding these highly coveted fungi in your neck of the woods. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon



