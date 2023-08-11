Barry Manilow Names Upstate New York Music Teacher As An Award Winner

Music icon Barry Manilow has announced an Upstate New York teacher as the winner of his Manilow Music Project Teacher Award.

A big congrats to Heather O'Connell, whose a music teacher at Oneida High School. O’Connell will receive a $10,000 award, which consists of $5,000 cash and another $5,000 in “Manilow bucks” to purchase musical instruments for her school’s music program. O’Connell will also receive VIP tickets to Barry Manilow’s August 19th concert at Turning Stone. Barry Manilow himself will present O’Connell with the award the night of his concert in a special backstage ceremony.

Turning Stone employees helped the Manilow Music Project by nominating deserving music teachers in their area for this award. The Manilow Music Project then selected 10 finalists and opened up voting online to name the winner. The Manilow Music Project has given away over ten million dollars’ worth of funds and music instrument donations. Just imagine all the good for kids this project has brought to kids.

“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude, said Manilow. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”

Limited tickets for Manilow’s August 19th show in the Turning Stone Event Center are still available and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster. Barry Manilow’s performance at Turning Stone is part of the Turning Stone's 30th anniversary celebration.

