A quiet evening walk along the Seneca River turned into a heroic moment for Baldwinsville resident Ed Rohmer, who happened to be in the right place at the right time. He recounted the whole thing to a local Facebook group called 315 Rocks, which is dedicated to finding decorated rocks with pictures or sayings.

On Thursday, March 27, Rohmer says he was walking his dog near Lock 24 when he spotted a young boy walking his bike across the lock. The boy stopped, climbed onto a long flat gear mechanism used to open and close the lock, and dangled his feet over the icy river water, appearing to reach for something near the lower ledge.

From across the river, Rohmer shouted warnings to the boy to get off the gear and away from the edge. However, moments later, the boy slipped and fell into the frigid Seneca River.

Rohmer immediately jumped into action, but his dog was too afraid to cross the metal-grated walkway. Rohmer was able to flag down a passing skateboarder to hold his dog while he called 911 and ran to the other side of the river. Another example of right place, right time.

Rohmer found 7-year-old Makai Bays panicked and struggling to stay above water. With no other options, Rohmer grabbed the boy’s bike and lowered it down. But Makai's hands hurt from the cold water and he was unable to hold on. Rohmer attempted to pull Makai out of the water 3 times, but each time Makai slipped back into the water, eventually going under.

Rohmer was considering jumping in the river, but was concerned about how he would then get himself and Makai out of the water. Luckily, a Baldwinsville police officer arrived. Together, they tried again with the bike, but they still couldn't get Makai out of the water.

Soon, more officers and volunteer firefighters arrived, bringing with them life-saving equipment. They threw out a life preserver, which is again unsuccessful. Finally, a firefighter climbed onto the same gear where Makai had fallen, while Rohmer held onto his legs to keep him from falling in. The firefighter was then able to grab Makai and, with help, pull him out of the freezing water and to safety.

Emergency crews, including fire trucks, police units, and even the Onondaga County Air1 helicopter, responded. EMTs evaluated Makai, who was then taken to Upstate University Hospital and later released the same night.

