Unique Pop-Up Style Bakery Opening In New Hartford

A new bakery experience is arriving in New Hartford. Introducing Honey and Salt.

This bakery is a unique pop-up style bakery. They are hosting their grand opening celebration on Saturday August 24th starting at 10AM. Honey and Salt specializes in creating freshly baked goods from scratch. They are located at 3963 Oneida Street in New Hartford. Along with the physical location, they will have a pop-up.

Unlike traditional bakeries, Honey and Salt operates on a pop-up basis, meaning you'll find them at various times and dates each month at the same location. Whether you have a sweet tooth craving or need something special for an event, Honey and Salt has you covered. Their menu is crafted with love, featuring a wide array of treats, from classic favorites to innovative new creations that are sure to become your go-to indulgences.

"I am Trisha and I started Honey & Salt in 2020 with the vision to share my love and passion for cooking through my baked goods and savory dishes. My dream is to share what moves me… nature, the sun and nostalgia, through the flavors and scents in my products. Nothing shows a bigger smile than a sweet blueberry muffin on a crisp, breezy spring day or a warm cinnamon bun just finishing in the oven."

For those who have specific desires, Honey and Salt offers custom orders for your special events, gatherings, or simple cravings are met with the perfect baked goods.

To keep up with the latest dates and times when Honey & Salt will pop up, be sure to follow them on social media. Visit honeynsalt.com for more information and get ready to treat yourself at the grand opening.