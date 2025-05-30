There’s something about stepping into your backyard that can either calm your nerves or remind you how long it’s been since you did anything with your space. Maybe there’s an old patio set you swore you’d replace last summer, or a patch of lawn that’s seen better days.

In 2025, one of the biggest home trends isn’t about renovating kitchens or upgrading closets, it’s about turning the backyard into your own personal retreat. Not for entertaining the entire neighborhood. Not for showing off on Instagram. But for slowing down, sipping coffee in the morning sun, and carving out a space that brings a little more ease to daily life.

All over Central New York women are reimagining what it means to “go outside.” And it’s not about perfection, it’s about peace.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 homeowners, transforming outdoor space into a calming retreat is the top outdoor trend for 2025. Whether it’s early morning coffee under string lights or unwinding next to a fire pit after a long day of work/kids/errands/all-of-the-above, the backyard has become the place to reset, recharge, and refresh without ever having to leave home.

The New “Vacation” Is Stepping Into Your Own Backyard

Let’s be real: planning a getaway isn’t as easy as it used to be. Between rising travel costs, school schedules, and the general exhaustion of adulting, more and more New Yorkers are finding that peace of mind is just a patio chair away.

In fact, 67% of survey respondents said they plan to spend more time outdoors this year than ever before, with the average homeowner aiming for nearly 12 hours a week outside. That's up 22% from last year.

So What isTrending in Backyards Across New York?

The top backyard upgrades include:

Fire pits and outdoor heating (38%)

Privacy features like tall fencing, lush hedges, or pergolas (37%)

Landscaping and garden zones (34%)

Upgraded decks and patios (25%)

Better lighting for ambience and security (25%)

These aren’t just pretty add-ons. They’re a lifestyle shift. The backyard is becoming less of a “man cave” and more of a wellness escape, built with intention, personality, and plenty of throw pillows.

From DIY Queens to Hiring the Pros

Whether you’re Team “Do It Myself” or Team “Please Just Send Someone,” you’re not alone. About a third of homeowners said they’d tackle their projects solo, another 28% preferred to hire help, and the rest? A little of both.

On average, New Yorkers expect to spend around $13,000 to create their dream outdoor space, but don’t let that number scare you; smaller changes like potted plants, cozy seating, and solar lighting can go a long way.

Sustainability Is Still Stylish

Of course, it’s not just about aesthetics. 68% of respondents said they prioritize eco-friendly, energy-efficient upgrades like solar-powered lights, composite decking, and native plant landscaping.

In a region that sees all four seasons (and then some), investing in durable, sustainable materials just makes sense. (FYI: 87% of respondents said backyard upgrades positively impact resale value.

