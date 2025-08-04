If you’ve ever wished Central New York had a little more glam, a little more buzz, and a lot more vibe, get ready to say, “Welcome to The Society.”

Syracuse native and reality TV star Tammy Ly is officially opening the doors to what she calls the city’s first true social club. The Society will open on Sunday, August 10, at 300 E. Washington Street in the heart of downtown Syracuse. And whether you’re team coffee, team kava, or just want somewhere to connect without downing cocktails, this might be your new favorite hangout.

What Exactly is The Society?

The Society is a luxury coffee shop meets juice bar meets social club. Think trendy L.A. vibes with Syracuse roots. From wellness drinks and lattes to kava-based mocktails, it’s a fresh take on nightlife and community without the hangover.

And yes, kava is totally a thing. It’s a non-alcoholic drink made from a root that’s said to deliver calming, euphoric effects. Whether you’re looking for an afternoon boost or a social scene that doesn’t revolve around shots, there’s a version for that.

The Vibe: Big-City Cool Meets Local Connection

Tammy Ly splits her time between Manlius and Los Angeles, so it’s no surprise her concept reflects that dual lifestyle. While she’s brushed shoulders with celebs and appeared on shows like Million Dollar Listing LA, The Bachelor, and Bachelor in Paradise, she’s never forgotten where she came from.

With co-founder Steve Case (Acropolis Realty) and GM Daya Todd, the trio hopes to create not just a coffee bar, but a community hub... a place where people can meet, collaborate, and belong.

What to Expect

Signature Lattes

Fresh Pressed Juices & Smoothies

Kava Mocktails

Influencer-style aesthetics & activations

A curated calendar of private events for members

Oh, and speaking of members...

Membership Perks (Because You’re Extra)

The Society will offer optional memberships for those looking for exclusive access. Member perks will include:

Private influencer events

Early or extended hours

Free daily drip coffee

Birthday perks

Discounts & community collabs

Expect offerings similar to social clubs in New York City and Chicago. Think book clubs, run clubs, and creative mixers, but make it CNY.

More Than Just a Pretty Place

Sure, Tammy Ly’s social presence might bring the flash, but she’s all heart when it comes to her hometown.

From collagen smoothie collabs with local Pilates studios to sleeve promotions that support small businesses, Ly wants The Society to elevate Syracuse, not replace it.

When to Visit

Opening Day: Sunday, August 10

Hours: Mon–Sun: 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Late night: Thurs–Sun extended hours for the evening crowd

From morning caffeine runs to evening kava chill-outs, The Society plans to cater to every part of your day.

Ready to vibe? Follow updates at thesocietycny.com

