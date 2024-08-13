Autism-Friendly Camp Mixes Art And Animals In Central New York

If your child loves animals and art, this brand new Autism Summer camp coming to Central New York may be the perfect week out.

In New York, it's estimated that approximately 1 in 54 children are diagnosed with autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This means tens of thousands of children across the state face unique challenges and require specialized support. For many parents, it can be a struggle to find activities that are tailored to their child who is suffering. Luckily, the Utica Zoo recognizes that and has a special Autism friendly camp this summer.

"Animal and Art" is Utica Zoo's first Autism friendly camp scheduled for Monday August 19th through August 23rd from 1PM - 4PM daily.

"Animal and Art" is tailored for children aged 8-13 with autism. Investigate different animals’ colors and patterns and how those animals use them in their daily lives!"

Parents, aides, or guardians are free to attend if their child will be more comfortable with their presence. Space is limited though, and you have to pre-register online here.

Rates For Summer Camp Days At The Zoo

Here's a look at costs on this camp, and other camp days, at the Utica Zoo:

Single Day Sessions - $55 per camper for members/$65 per camper for nonmembers

Half Day/Half Week Sessions - $100.00 per camper for members/$115.00 per camper for not-yet-members.

Half Day/Full Week Sessions - $150.00 per camper for members/$175.00 per camper for not-yet-members.

Full Day/Full Week Sessions - $200.00 per camper for members/$225.00 per camper for not-yet-members."

You can learn more online here.

Utica Zoo Through the Years The Utica Zoo first opened July 15, 1914, and its come a long way over the years.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Here's 7 Animals You Didn't Know Were Endangered At The Utica Zoo Who knew these vulnerable and endangered animals could be only found close to home at the Utica Zoo? Gallery Credit: Carl