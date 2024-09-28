Authorities Warn New York Residents About This Common Fire Hazard

As the weather begins to get colder all across Upstate New York, authorities are warning residents of this common fire hazard.

One of the most common ways people try to save on heating is by using space heaters. These small, portable, kerosene or electric heaters allow a homeowner to heat only the rooms where they spend most of their time. However, it is important to remember that these heaters can be dangerous if they are not properly used.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, known as CPSC, recommends the following for the safe use of electric heaters:

1) Never operate a heater you suspect is damaged. Before use, inspect the heater,

cord, and plug for damage.

2) Never leave the heater operating while unattended, or while you are sleeping.

3) Keep combustible material such as beds, sofas, curtains, papers, and clothes at least 3 feet (0.9 m) from the front, sides, and rear of the heater.

4) Be sure the heater plug fits tightly into the wall outlet. If not, do not use the

outlet to power the heater.

You can read their full tips online here.

One Major Thing To Remember

Never power the heater with an extension cord or power strip. Average extension cords and power strips may not be capable of handling the voltage/amperage required by these heaters.

Auxiliary heaters are responsible for about 1,600 home fires in the United States annually. While this is a small percentage of the total number of home fires in the United States each year, FEMA research has found that heater fires are the cause of over 40% of fatal home fires."

Please take a moment to review what might be considered common sense, but might be new info for many.

