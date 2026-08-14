Central New Yorkers may want to stay up a little later than usual later this month because August has one more show planned for the night sky.

A deep partial lunar eclipse will be visible across New York on the night of Thursday, August 27, into the early morning hours of Friday, August 28, and this one is really close to being a full blood moon.

Nearly the entire full Sturgeon Moon will slip into Earth's shadow, leaving only a tiny sliver untouched at the height of the eclipse. And unlike some of those astronomical events that require you to set an alarm for 4 a.m., this one gets going before bedtime.

What Time Is the Lunar Eclipse in Central New York?

For those of us in Central New York, the partial lunar eclipse begins at 10:33 p.m. Thursday, August 27.

Read More: Central New York Astronomy Guide 2026: Moons, Meteors and Eclipse

The best part of the show comes just after midnight. The eclipse will reach its maximum at about 12:13 a.m. Friday, August 28, when nearly the entire moon will be covered by the darkest part of Earth's shadow. The partial eclipse will then slowly wind down, ending around 1:52 a.m.

You may notice some subtle darkening of the moon beginning around 10 p.m., but 10:33 p.m. is when Earth's darker shadow begins noticeably moving across the moon.

Is This a Blood Moon?

Technically, no. But it's going to come pretty close.

During a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon moves into the darkest part of Earth's shadow and can take on that famous deep red or copper color that gives a "blood moon" its name.

This time, almost all of the moon will enter that shadow, but a very thin portion will remain outside of it. At maximum eclipse, expect most of the moon to look dramatically darker and potentially glow shades of red, orange or copper while a small sliver remains brighter.

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If you've been waiting for another blood moon, this is about as close as we're getting for a while.

Why Does the Moon Turn Red During a Lunar Eclipse?

It all comes down to Earth's atmosphere. During a lunar eclipse, Earth moves between the sun and the full moon.

Although Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the moon, some sunlight still passes through our atmosphere. Blue light gets scattered while more of the red and orange light makes it through and bends toward the moon. That's what can give an eclipsed moon that eerie reddish-orange glow.

You Don't Need Eclipse Glasses for This One

Here's another bonus: no special equipment is needed.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is perfectly safe to watch with your own eyes. No eclipse glasses required. So you can just head on outside and look up.

Read More: New York’s Adirondacks Named the No. 1 Fall Foliage Destination

Binoculars or a telescope could make the view even better, but they're definitely not necessary. Of course, there is one thing we'll need that nobody can control: clear skies.

Because we all know Mother Nature loves waiting until something cool is happening in the sky to roll in a perfectly placed layer of clouds. (Like every single time!)

If the weather cooperates, though, August 27 should be one of the better nights of the year to spend a little extra time outside looking up. And considering how long we'll be waiting for another total lunar eclipse widely visible across most of North America, staying up past midnight might just be worth it.

The Top 7 Solar Eclipse Controversies The solar eclipse has been seen by few, shrouded in mystery by many, and its legendary status has come with quite a few controversies. Will it cause earthquakes? Can it shut down our electric systems? Will it end the world? Gallery Credit: Devon Brosnan