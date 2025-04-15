Big Brother is looking for its next star, and it could be you. Open casting calls for Big Brother Season 27 are taking place, and there's one right in Western New York at Batavia Downs.

This isn’t just another cattle-call audition. Back in Season 17, Batavia auditions produced a winner. Steven Moses walked into that same event and walked out with a golden ticket to the house and eventually, the $500,000 grand prize.

When you step in front of the camera, come prepared to tell your story. Producers want to see the real you, not the job interview version. Here's what you'll need to provide:

Name

Age

Occupation

Relationship Status

Where you're from & your background: Did growing up in a tiny town with five siblings shape your need to win every argument? Did you overcome something wild or unexpected? Now's the time to say it.

Your secret twist: Do you look like a soccer mom but train in MMA? Are you a former nun turned stand-up comic? The weirder, the better.

Why Big Brother?: Don’t just say “for the money.” What draws you to 24/7 surveillance with total strangers and weekly betrayals?

Auditions will be held at Batavia Downs Gaming, 8315 Park Rd, Batavia, NY on Wednesday, April 30 from 2 PM – 7 PM.

Big Brother Season 9 - Live Finale Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images loading...

Ditch the script. Be unfiltered, be raw, be YOU. The producers are looking for personality, not perfection.

What They're Looking For

Big characters who aren’t afraid to spill their tea on national TV

Storytellers who bring drama and heart

People who can handle 100 days of cameras, competition, and chaos

U.S. citizens, age 21+, in good physical and mental health

Oh, and if you're the type to get annoyed by loud chewers, the house isn’t exactly soundproof.

The Prize

One lucky houseguest will snag a $700,000 grand prize, with all finalists receiving prize money. Weekly stipends are also paid out, but only after the final episode airs. So yes, there’s cash, but you’ll have to earn every cent.

"Big Brother 8" Season Finale Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images loading...

Important Travel Info

If you're selected, be ready to:

Attend semi-final interviews (likely virtual)

Travel to Los Angeles for final selection (expenses covered)

Spend up to 100 days in the Big Brother house if chosen

Be filmed 24/7 in every room

You're Not Eligible for Big Brother If…

You work for CBS or a related company, are under 21, aren't a U.S. citizen, or can’t pass a background/medical check.

This is your chance to represent Upstate on one of TV’s most iconic shows. Whether you’re from Utica, Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester, or somewhere in between, bring your unique story and show the world what CNY is made of.

So, Central New York… are you ready to be watched by millions while living with strangers, competing in wild challenges, and forming alliances you’ll probably regret? If your answer is “heck yes,” we’ll see you at Batavia Downs.

For official rules and to apply online, visit the Big Brother casting site.

