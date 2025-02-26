Ashley Judd in Albany Advocating for New Sex Trade Laws

Hollywood star and activist Ashley Judd was in Albany yesterday lending her voice to an important cause in New York State. Judd was advocating for a groundbreaking bill aimed at protecting survivors of sex trafficking while targeting traffickers and exploiters.

Judd joined lawmakers and survivors at the New York State Capitol on Tuesday, pushing for the passage of the Sex Trade Survivors Justice and Equality Act (STSJEA). The bill, sponsored by State Sen. Liz Krueger and Assemblymember Pamela Hunter, seeks to decriminalize survivors while tightening laws against pimps, traffickers, and buyers.

Survivors and advocates at the rally shared personal stories of coercion, manipulation, and criminalization—highlighting how current laws punish victims instead of those who profit from the sex trade.

What the STSJEA Bill Would Change

The proposed legislation—S2005/A1465—aims to close legal loopholes, including one that allowed Jeffrey Epstein to escape charges for trafficking victims to himself.

If passed, the bill would:

✅ Decriminalize survivors by allowing them to use coercion as a defense in court and expunge past prostitution-related convictions.

✅ Prevent law enforcement from using condoms as evidence of prostitution, ensuring safer practices for at-risk individuals.

✅ Mandate trauma-informed training for police and prosecutors to help them identify and assist trafficking victims.

✅ Redirect fines from convicted traffickers and buyers into a Victims of Sexual Exploitation Fund to support survivors.

