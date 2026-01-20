If you’ve ever found yourself lost in an art display, imagining your own art on display, then now's your shot. Artists will have two new chances to see their work showcased in highly visible public spaces, with submissions now open.

From large-scale outdoor sculptures to vibrant public murals, these projects are looking to highlight creativity that reflects life, community, and culture in the region, and they’re inviting artists to be part of it.

New Sculptures Coming to Canton’s Willow Island

The Willow Island Sculpture Park is preparing to rotate its collection and is currently seeking new large-scale sculptures for installation beginning in summer 2026.

The outdoor sculpture park, organized by Grasse River Heritage, functions as a public art gallery and has featured a rotating lineup of established artists since it was created in 2016. Selected works are displayed for a two-year period, after which they are returned to the artist.

Organizers are specifically looking for high-quality sculptures designed to be displayed outdoors, with an emphasis on works that reflect life in the North Country or themes that resonate with local residents. Installations are reviewed and selected by the organization’s volunteer sculpture garden committee.

Artists interested in being considered can find detailed specifications, material requirements, and submission guidelines on the Grasse River Heritage website.

Mural Artists Wanted for Potsdam’s Riverwalk Project

Meanwhile in Potsdam, mural artists have an opportunity to help shape a major new public space.

As part of the village’s developing Riverwalk project near Raymond Street and Garner Park, three new murals are planned for installation. The call for proposals is being coordinated jointly by the village of Potsdam and SLC Arts.

Artists are invited to submit original mural designs for three spaces, each measuring 9 feet tall by 15 feet wide. According to the call for submissions, designs should celebrate creativity, community, and inclusivity in Potsdam.

Approved murals will be installed on the Sandstone Drive retaining wall, with completion expected during spring and summer of 2026.

A Big Opportunity for Local Artists

Between Canton’s rotating sculpture park and Potsdam’s Riverwalk murals, these projects offer artists a rare chance to place their work in public, high-traffic spaces for extended periods of time—while also helping shape the visual identity of the North Country.

Artists interested in either opportunity are encouraged to review submission details soon, as both projects are moving forward with planning and selection well ahead of installation.

