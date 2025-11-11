Police arrested a Utica man accused of stealing a car at knifepoint during a test drive from a dealership in Albany Thursday evening.

According to Albany police, 23-year-old Anthony Ayala was taking a 2026 Dodge Durango for a test drive with a salesman from Armory Dodge when the incident occurred. Around 5 p.m., Ayala allegedly pulled the vehicle into the parking lot of 785 Central Avenue, brandished a knife, and demanded the keys from the salesman. Fearing for his safety, the victim complied and exited the vehicle.

Police Pursuit Through Albany

Ayala then fled east on Central Avenue in the stolen Durango. Officers soon spotted the vehicle near Henry Johnson Boulevard and Washington Avenue and attempted to stop it, but police say Ayala refused to pull over and even drove onto the sidewalk in an attempt to get away.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle again near Central Avenue and Lark Street. When Ayala allegedly refused multiple commands to surrender, police deployed a Taser and were able to safely take him into custody.

Facing Multiple Felony Charges

Ayala now faces several felony charges, including first-degree robbery, third-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Friday afternoon and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

