Are NYers Ready for #HotHusbandSummer?

What in the what is a "hot husband" you ask? I promise, it's not what you think. Unless what you're thinking is self-care. The kind of self-care that is often marketed as a "woman thing" is just as beneficial for male folk. There aren't two or sperate self-cares between male and female identifying people. But for the sake of this article, we'll focus on something called "men's self care". According to this article by Wasani Probasco and BethAnn Mayer for The Manual, men's self care is described like this:

What is Men's Self Care?

Self-care is simply the act of taking time to focus on yourself. You allocate certain time during each day, or even just weekly, to put your stressors on the back burner, with the goal of improving your mental health. The past few years have been complete chaos, and as such, an increase and focus on mental health has taken center stage. Over one in three adults in the United States reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic, which means practicing self-care in any capacity should become a priority.

Ok, But eh... Why Men, Specifically?

According to Garrett Michael Carlson, "Men struggle to identify when they’re experiencing burnout. Still, it’s one of the likelier reasons why you should take some time for self-care. When you’re experiencing burnout, some identifiers include having trouble getting to work, struggling with a lack of energy, or not getting enough sleep. Maybe you’re stretched too thin, or you keep saying yes to every task put in front of you. If your work is all-consuming, then you might be experiencing burnout. At any point, if these symptoms are present, then you should take some time for self-care."

We'll suppose, because of the way life is set up, that's every single day. With all of this in mind, welcome to "Hot Husband Summer"--even if you aren't married. Stay tuned for part 2. You're welcome.

Note: This is a companion post for "How to Get Ready for Hot Wife Summer at Work".

