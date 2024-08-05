An Unscripted Episode Of ‘Boy Meets World’ Just Played Out In New Hartford

In this real-world episode, there were no heartfelt talks from Mr. Feeny or Cory’s parents to guide Matthews back on track....just the New Hartford Police.

In an unexpected turn of events that could have been scripted for a special "Boy Meets World" episode, Corey Matthews, a 27-year-old from Rome, New York, had an adventure on Ney Avenue that could very well be the shenanigans of TGIF TV. Around 4:00PM on August 4th, New Hartford Police Officers received a call about a naked man had walked into an occupied residence.

Corey Matthews (no relation to the fictional Cory Matthews) decided to make himself at home where he clearly didn't belong. When the homeowner confronted him, Matthews made like Shawn Hunter and bolted, trying his luck at other nearby homes. When police arrived, the scene had escalated to something even Feeny couldn't foresee. Matthews was discovered behind a house, and officers found an open door—his latest unauthorized stop.

Much like how Cory and Shawn often found themselves in a pickle, Matthews had entered this empty home without permission. Inside, he decided to take a shower. Unfortunately for him, his shower time was cut short when officers arrested him for trespassing.

Matthews faces two counts of Criminal Trespass in the second degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. Due to New York State Bail Reform, Matthews' offenses didn’t qualify for bail. Instead, he was issued clothing and appearance tickets to return to the Town of New Hartford Local Criminal Court at a later date.

There were no heartfelt talks from Mr. Feeny or Cory’s parents to guide Matthews back on track. Instead, it’s the legal system that will deliver the next lessons.