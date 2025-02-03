New York Teacher Arrested For Child Sex Crimes In Virginia

A New York teacher faces serious charges after a multi-state investigation led to his arrest on January 31st.

The New York State Police arrested 45-year-old Geoffrey J. Testa of Amherst, NY, on a warrant from Fairfax, Virginia. Testa, currently a teacher at Amherst Central School, faces multiple felony child exploitation charges. The NYSP Clarence Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the NYSP Computer Crimes Unit assisted Virginia authorities in the arrest.

Read More: Former Teacher Arrested For Child Sex Crimes In New York

Testa was taken to the Erie County Holding Center, where he was processed and is now awaiting extradition. The NYSP is working closely with Amherst Central School administrators regarding the situation.

Anyone with information should contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200.

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- February 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 2/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart