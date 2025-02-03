New York Teacher Arrested For Child Sex Crimes In Virginia
A New York teacher faces serious charges after a multi-state investigation led to his arrest on January 31st.
The New York State Police arrested 45-year-old Geoffrey J. Testa of Amherst, NY, on a warrant from Fairfax, Virginia. Testa, currently a teacher at Amherst Central School, faces multiple felony child exploitation charges. The NYSP Clarence Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the NYSP Computer Crimes Unit assisted Virginia authorities in the arrest.
Testa was taken to the Erie County Holding Center, where he was processed and is now awaiting extradition. The NYSP is working closely with Amherst Central School administrators regarding the situation.
Anyone with information should contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200.
