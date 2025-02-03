New York Teacher Arrested For Child Sex Crimes In Virginia

New York Teacher Arrested For Child Sex Crimes In Virginia

Canva/TSM

A New York teacher faces serious charges after a multi-state investigation led to his arrest on January 31st.

The New York State Police arrested 45-year-old Geoffrey J. Testa of Amherst, NY, on a warrant from Fairfax, Virginia. Testa, currently a teacher at Amherst Central School, faces multiple felony child exploitation charges. The NYSP Clarence Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the NYSP Computer Crimes Unit assisted Virginia authorities in the arrest.

Read More: Former Teacher Arrested For Child Sex Crimes In New York

Testa was taken to the Erie County Holding Center, where he was processed and is now awaiting extradition. The NYSP is working closely with Amherst Central School administrators regarding the situation.

Anyone with information should contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200.

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- February 2025

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 2/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW

According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

The Most Deadly and Dangerous Places in New York

We all know New York has no shortage of stunning natural landscapes and thrilling adventures, but some of those jaw-dropping spots come with a serious warning label. Whether you're a hiker, a road-tripper, or someone looking for a day of exploration, it’s important to stay aware of where things can get dangerous. From waterfalls with unseen ledges to treacherous hiking trails, here’s a roundup of the most dangerous places in New York.

Filed Under: criminals, teacher
Categories: Utica-Rome News