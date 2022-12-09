True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?

If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?

A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:

Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!"

The website has the Ames logo on it, and a small square that links to LinkedIn. On that page, it claims to be Ames stationed in Gloversville New York.

There's no other information other than the original link, and a link to LinkedIn. Other than the message "A project by Molyneux Group, the owners of Bradlees Department Stores PLC."

Is this just a hoax? Are the stores really returning to Upstate New York? We don't have enough information at this time to confirm the rumors. We will update you on this article when we do know more.

For those that don't remember, Ames was a chain of stores that was founded in 1958. They had stores all throughout the eastern United States. According to Wikipedia, at one point there were 700 Ames stores and the company was the fourth-largest discount retailer in the country.

Ames was plagued by debt "via acquisition decisions" and a slow decline in sales in the new global market and suburban developments. This resulted in two bankruptcy filings that ultimately put an end to the chain. The company, despite expanding into other markets and taking over many closed stores abandoned by competitors, went out of business in 2002. All stores ceased operations on October 19, 2002."

If the stores made a come back, it would be 20 years since the last Ames was open.

25 Stores / Restaurants You Want To See At Sangertown In New Hartford What type of stores and restaurants would you want to see at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford? That's the question we've asked on social media and have plenty of suggestions.