A series that started on YouTube and was filmed in Central New York is about to get a much bigger audience.

Minimum Wage, a comedy from Liverpool-based American High, is officially heading to Netflix later this month.

From YouTube to Netflix

Minimum Wage started as a short-form digital series from American High Shorts, following a group of teenagers attempting to survive the chaos of working at a local pizza shop.

Think school, minimum wage paychecks, ridiculous customers, an unpredictable boss and all the drama that comes with being a teenager trying to hold down a job.

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The original series launched in 2024 and quickly found an audience online. According to Netflix, Minimum Wage has generated more than 30 million views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

That success got the attention of some pretty important people.

Will Phelps, president of American High Production Company, told Syracuse.com that the team originally filmed eight episodes for YouTube during the winter of 2024. After those episodes took off, streaming companies started reaching out about turning the concept into a full series.

Netflix ultimately picked it up.

Filmed at a Former Central New York Restaurant

Here's where things get especially fun for those of us in Central New York.

The pizza shop featured in Minimum Wage isn't really a pizza shop at all. American High purchased the former Limp Lizard barbecue restaurant and transformed it into the fictional pizzeria used for the series. So while millions of Netflix viewers will see a neighborhood pizza joint, Central New Yorkers may recognize a little bit of home.

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It's another major project for American High, which has continued to build a growing film and television presence from its base in Liverpool.

28 Episodes of Minimum Wage Are Coming

Netflix ordered 28 episodes of Minimum Wage, with the series keeping the fast-paced, short-form comedy style that helped make the original version so popular online.

The first 14 episodes are scheduled to arrive on Netflix on October 26.

The cast includes several familiar faces from American High Shorts, including Aidan Micho, Grace Reiter, Hyde Healy, Julia Dicesare, Luke Burke, Ryan Micho and Tommy Armstrong.

Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers alongside Axelle Azoulay.

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