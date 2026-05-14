If you are looking for the ultimate patriotic New York road trip in 2026, two Upstate destinations are suddenly getting national attention ahead of America’s 250th birthday celebration: Fort Ticonderoga and Saratoga.

USA Today’s 10Best recently highlighted Fort Ticonderoga as one of the top Revolutionary War destinations in the country, putting the historic site on the national radar as millions of Americans begin planning trips tied to the country’s celebration.

Fort Ticonderoga Is Becoming One Of America’s Biggest 250th Anniversary Destinations

Fort Ticonderoga has been popping up everywhere lately in national travel coverage focused on America 250. Publications including Travel + Leisure, Fodor’s Travel, Smithsonian Magazine and The New York Times have all spotlighted the Adirondack destination as a must-visit location for Revolutionary War history lovers.

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And honestly, it makes sense. The fort sits right along Lake Champlain and it played a massive role during the Revolutionary War. Instead of just reading plaques or staring at exhibits, visitors can put their phones away and experience reenactments, military demonstrations, boat tours, historic gardens and immersive living history events that recreate what life looked like in 1776.

One of the biggest attractions in 2026 will be the fort’s massive “Return of an Army” reenactment event happening July 3 through July 5. The event recreates the Continental Army’s retreat to Ticonderoga during one of the most intense periods of the Revolution.

Saratoga Still Holds One Of America’s Most Important Revolutionary War Stories

The Saratoga region is also expected to see major attention during America’s 250th celebrations thanks to the historic Saratoga National Historical Park.

The Battles of Saratoga are widely considered one of the biggest turning points in the Revolutionary War because the American victory helped convince France to support the colonies. In other words, it is one of the moments that helped completely change the course of the war.

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Between Saratoga’s history, museums, battlefield tours and nearby attractions, the Capital Region is expected to become a major travel destination for history lovers over the next year.

Americans Are Already Planning America 250 Trips

According to AAA survey data highlighted by Fort Ticonderoga, interest in America’s 250th anniversary is already huge. More than 7 in 10 Americans said they are interested in events tied to the celebration, while many specifically want to visit historic landmarks.

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So if your 2026 bucket list includes fireworks, history, road trips and a little patriotic nostalgia, we may already have two of the country’s hottest America 250 destinations right in New York.

Metro North Celebrates America's 250th with New Locomotive to their Heritage Fleet To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, Metro North is honoring America with a brand new addition to their Heritage Fleet Gallery Credit: Jess