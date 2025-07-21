When a child goes missing, every second counts. That’s why the AMBER Alert system was created: to mobilize the public in the critical first hours after an abduction. Oftentimes, when an alert is activated, there is a lot of public criticism about how or why. But contrary to popular belief, AMBER Alerts aren’t issued for every missing child. They follow strict criteria to ensure they’re used only in the most urgent and high-risk situations.

Here’s a closer look at how AMBER Alerts actually work.