All of the First Babies Born in Central New York
Central New York kicked off 2025 with a trio of New Year’s babies, each making their debut in hospitals across the region. From Utica to Cooperstown and Rome, the first babies born in the new year are already making their mark.
Central New York's First Babies of 2025
At Rome Health, Braxlyn Haig made her appearance at 4:10 p.m., to parents Stacy Rosen and Frank Haig of Boonville, Braxlyn's birth marks the first baby of the year at Rome Health.
Read More: Your Ultimate Central New York 2025 Planning Guide
In Otsego County, Baby Aidan wasted no time, entering the world at a dark and early 3 a.m. at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. This 7-pound, 9-ounce bundle of joy joins parents Schuyler and Nicholas, and older siblings Avery and Ethan, from Mount Vision.
And finally... the first baby of 2025 was born in Oneida County at Wynn Hospital in Utica. Baby Ameena made her grand entrance at 9:25 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Read More: New York State’s New Laws for 2025: What to Expect
Congratulations to all of the families!
5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
The Most Deadly and Dangerous Places in New York
New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler