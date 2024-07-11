Public Health Alert- Illegally Imported Meat Products Found In New York

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat meat and poultry products across New York.

These meats were illegally imported from the Philippines. The Philippines is a country not eligible to export meat and poultry products to the United States. FSIS is continuing to investigate how these products entered the country.

KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE PHOTOS OF THE PRODUCTS

The following products are subject to the public health alert:

150-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF."

175-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF."

260-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF."

150-g. can of "PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF."

210-g. can of "PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF."

150-g. can of "CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF."

190-g. can of "CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF."

7.43-oz. jar of "Lady's Choice Chicken Spread."

These products were shipped to restaurant and retail locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The FSIS also asked consumers to double bag the products when throwing them away to reduce the possibility of animals eating them, since the USDA can’t confirm whether the products were properly heated to control pathogens that could harm domestic livestock and poultry.

KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE PHOTOS OF THE PRODUCTS

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider. The FSIS urged retailers not to sell the products, restaurants not to serve them and consumers not to eat them.

Illegally Imported Meat Products Found In New York The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat meat and poultry products across New York.

These meats were illegally imported from the Philippines. The Philippines is a country not eligible to export meat and poultry products to the United States. FSIS is continuing to investigate how these products entered the country.



The following products are subject to the public health alert: 150-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF." 175-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF." 260-g. can of "Argentina BRAND CORNED BEEF." 150-g. can of "PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF." 210-g. can of "PUREFOODS CORNED BEEF." 150-g. can of "CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF." 190-g. can of "CHUNKEE CORNED BEEF." 7.43-oz. jar of "Lady's Choice Chicken Spread."

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler