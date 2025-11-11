Emmy Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin is warning travelers to avoid flying during the ongoing federal government shutdown after experiencing multiple flight cancellations at Syracuse Hancock International Airport over the weekend.

Baldwin Attends Syracuse Fundraiser Honoring His Late Mother

Baldwin and his brother, Stephen Baldwin, attended the Carol M. Baldwin Annual Gala on Friday night at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown. The fundraiser, named after their late mother, supports The Baldwin Fund’s $50 million campaign for cancer research at Upstate Medical University and the Upstate Cancer Center.

The gala featured food, live music, and an auction hosted by the Baldwin brothers. More than $250,000 was raised to support breast cancer research across Central New York.

Delays and Cancellations Leave Baldwin Stranded in Syracuse

After the event, Alec Baldwin said his Saturday flight from Syracuse to New York City was canceled and his Sunday flight was delayed. Frustrated, he decided to rent a car and drive home instead.

Baldwin did not specify which New York City airport he was headed to, but flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and others have been reduced due to staffing shortages tied to the federal government shutdown.

Baldwin’s Ties to Central New York

Baldwin, known for roles in “30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Departed,” “The Boss Baby,” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, frequently visits Central New York for film and charity events. In 2023, he received the Sophia Award from the Syracuse International Film Festival.

