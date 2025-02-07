A terrifying moment unfolded on South Main Street in Albany Wednesday morning when a AAA Hudson Valley tow truck driver had to leap out of the way of an oncoming car, narrowly avoiding a potentially deadly accident. The shocking incident occurred just before 10 a.m. and was captured on video.

Close Call in Albany: AAA Tow Truck Driver Narrowly Avoids High-Speed Collision

In the video, the AAA employee is seen working alongside the road when a fast-moving vehicle approaches at an alarming speed. Just in time, the tow truck driver jumps aside, escaping what could have been a catastrophic impact.

AAA Hudson Valley’s Urgent Reminder to Drivers

Following the close call, AAA Hudson Valley issued a strong reminder to all drivers: Slow down and move over when approaching emergency or roadside assistance vehicles. New York State law requires motorists to shift lanes or reduce speed significantly when passing emergency responders, including tow truck operators, law enforcement, and construction crews. Ignoring these rules can result in severe consequences, not only for roadside workers but for drivers as well.

Fortunately, the AAA tow truck driver was not injured and was able to finish their workday. However, the close call underscores a growing problem: drivers failing to adhere to Move Over laws. According to AAA, hundreds of tow truck operators nationwide have lost their lives due to negligent driving. In 2023 alone, dozens of roadside assistance workers were struck by vehicles while helping motorists in distress.

Move Over Law: What You Need to Know

New York’s Move Over Law requires drivers to:

Change lanes when approaching stopped emergency or roadside assistance vehicles, if it is safe to do so.

when approaching stopped emergency or roadside assistance vehicles, if it is safe to do so. Reduce speed significantly if changing lanes isn’t possible.

if changing lanes isn’t possible. Stay alert and cautious to prevent accidents.

Violating this law can result in hefty fines, points on your license, and, most importantly, endangering lives.

