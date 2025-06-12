This summer, the banks of the Erie Canal will come alive with more than just history... they’ll echo with the powerful sound of a full symphony orchestra. The Water Music New York: More Voices is a one-of-a-kind festival series honoring the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal with free full-day celebrations of art, music, food, culture and performances by the renowned Albany Symphony Orchestra.

This isn’t your average summer music series. It’s a moving, multi-sensory journey that fuses world-class orchestral music with storytelling, local heritage, and community art, delivered in open-air spaces along one of New York’s most iconic waterways.

As the Erie Canal marks its 200th anniversary, these festivals honor the past while giving voice to the people and cultures who shaped, and continue to shape, life along the canal. Each day’s event is tailored to the unique character and history of its host town. Whether you're a lover of the arts, a history buff, or just looking for a free way to enjoy a summer day, this five-day festival tour promises something unforgettable in every stop.

Here’s a breakdown of each stop on this unforgettable journey:

July 2 – Medina

The kickoff in Medina celebrates the canal, with a full day of local eats, live performances, family-friendly activities, and interactive arts. Set in the heart of western New York’s canal corridor, this free event is for those who want to experience the vibrancy of a town rooted in water, history, and hometown pride.

July 3 – Utica

Next stop: Harbor Point in Utica. This freshly updated waterfront venue will come alive with music, community storytelling, and hands-on fun. It’s a rare moment where civic space, the arts, and local culture intersect in real time.

July 4 – Seneca Falls

There’s no better place to be on Independence Day than the birthplace of the women’s rights movement. Seneca Falls' festival will spotlight women's voices, past and present, with a powerful new piece by a featured composer inspired by the untold stories of the canal’s unsung heroines. Expect thought-provoking art, moving tributes, and a whole lot of local flavor.

July 5 – Fort Plain

This Fort Plain celebration goes deep... centuries deep. Honoring the Indigenous history of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, particularly the Mohawk Nation, the day will include storytelling, music, and traditions that pay homage to the people who lived along the canal’s path long before it was ever constructed. It’s a rare opportunity to reflect and reconnect with the roots of the region.

July 6 – Schuylerville

The finale in Schuylerville is nothing short of epic. Hudson Crossing Park will host a full-day event that reflects the diverse history of Saratoga and Washington Counties, with a special focus on Black American stories. The highlight? A world-premiere orchestral work by Daniel Bernard Roumain, inspired by the life of Twelve Years a Slave author Solomon Northup, who once lived in the area.

Whether you attend one festival or make the full five-day pilgrimage, you’ll leave with a deeper appreciation of New York’s cultural richness, and a few new favorite songs.

For more info, visit the Albany Symphony or New York State Canal Corporation websites.

