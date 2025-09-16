What was supposed to be a peaceful afternoon of birdwatching quickly turned into a terrifying encounter when two women say that a man opened fire in their direction.

The women described ducking for cover as bullets struck the water and nearby tree branches, turning their calming hobby into a moment of pure fear.

Birdwatchers Describe Incident

According to the victims, they were seated near the river watching birds when they noticed a man dressed in camouflage. At first, they assumed he was hunting. But moments later, they say the gun was aimed directly at them.

Both women scrambled for safety, hiding behind a concrete wall as more shots were fired.

Police Recover Rifle, Ammunition, and Dozens of Shell Casings

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday on Van Schaick Island in Cohoes, near the Cohoes/Waterford Bridge. The area, often called “The Flats” near Peebles Island State Park, is a popular spot for birdwatchers and walkers along the riverbank.

Authorities confirmed they recovered a .22 caliber rifle along with nearly 150 rounds of ammunition. Officers also found 42 spent shell casings in the area.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Kurt James of Albany, was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say multiple witnesses came forward to confirm the women’s account, including two men who also observed the gunman.

What’s Next in Court

James is scheduled to appear in court on September 18 to face the charges.

Despite the traumatic experience, the women say they don’t want this incident to scare them away from a place they love.

