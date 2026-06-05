Construction may still be happening on the new Costco in Upstate New York, but the dust will settle soon as the opening date has been announced.

According to Albany's WTEN, the new store in the Capital Region will open on August 6th. Shoppers can sign up for memberships now.

Memberships Available Now

Crossgates Mall has opened a Costco recruitment and membership center on the mall's upper level near Macy's. Visitors can stop by to speak with Costco representatives, compare membership options, and sign up before the store opens.

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The membership center is open:

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday (starting June 14): 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A paid Costco membership is required for most shopping inside the warehouse and to access the company's discounted gas prices.

Costco Is Hiring Ahead of Opening Day

The new store, located by Crossgates Mall in Guilderland is also actively hiring employees.

Applications can be completed online or through the membership and recruitment center at Crossgates Mall.

When the warehouse opens, it is expected to employ about 150 workers.

What Shoppers Can Expect

The new Costco will be a massive 163,000-square-foot warehouse. Plans also include 18 member-only gas pumps.

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The store will be Costco's first location in New York's Capital Region and one of 20 locations across the state.

Store hours will be:

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Years in the Making

Construction on the project began in March 2025. Costco purchased property along Western Avenue that was once planned for a Crossgates Mall expansion project that never moved forward.

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The company has continued investing in the area, including the purchase of additional nearby property earlier this year.

Now, after more than a year of construction, shoppers finally have an opening date to circle on their calendars.