A county in New York is considering a new approach to juvenile crime, and it could get some parents in trouble when their kids break the law.

Albany lawmakers are moving forward with a public discussion on a proposed local law that would hold parents and guardians accountable when their children commit certain crimes.

And while this is happening about an hour and a half from Utica, the debate probably sounds familiar to plenty of communities across New York.

Albany County Could Hold Parents Accountable for Juvenile Crime

Under the proposal, parents or guardians could be required to complete parenting classes if their child is found guilty of a crime. If they refuse to participate, they could instead be ordered to complete community service.

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The proposal does not call for parents to be fined or sent to jail. Supporters say the goal is to get families connected with programs and services that already exist in Albany County.

Lawmakers behind the proposal argue that addressing juvenile crime can't stop with the child. They believe parents and guardians need to be part of the solution, too.

Supporters Say Juvenile Crime Prevention Starts at Home

The proposal has bipartisan support from Albany County legislators Mark Robinson, a Democrat, and Frank Mauriello, a Republican.

The idea gained momentum following several serious incidents involving young people, including violence surrounding the Fourth of July in 2025 that left a teenager dead and a home destroyed by fire.

Supporters believe requiring parents to participate in programs could help identify problems at home and connect families with resources before things get worse.

The legislation would apply to young people covered under New York's Raise the Age law.

Not Everyone Thinks Punishing Parents Is the Answer

The proposal is already generating some pushback. Critics worry that holding parents responsible could add another layer of punishment to families that may already be struggling.

Some community advocates argue the bigger issue is a lack of mental health services, youth programs and other resources that could help prevent kids from getting into trouble in the first place.

There are also questions about how a law like this would handle very different family situations. A parent who ignores what their child is doing is one thing. A parent actively trying to help a teenager who continues getting into trouble despite those efforts could be something very different.

That's part of what Albany County residents and lawmakers will have to sort through.

Central New York Has Already Seen Questions About Parental Responsibility

This debate isn't completely foreign to the Utica area.

In 2025, a Utica woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and failure to exercise due diligence in the control of a child following alleged actions involving her 11-year-old son.

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The Albany County proposal is different because it would establish a broader system specifically designed to involve parents or guardians after a juvenile enters the justice system.

Still, both situations raise a question communities across New York may increasingly find themselves asking: How responsible should parents be when their children commit crimes?

Albany County Residents Will Get a Chance to Weigh In

Albany County lawmakers voted Monday to move ahead with a public forum on the proposal.

Community members will be able to ask questions and discuss the proposed law on August 20 at the Albany Public Library on Washington Avenue. An official public hearing is scheduled for August 25.

What happens after that could be worth watching here in Central New York. If Albany County moves forward with the law, and officials believe it works, it could give other communities a new model to consider as they look for ways to address juvenile crime.

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And that's where this gets interesting for parents beyond Albany.

Should a parent be required to take classes or perform community service because of something their child did? Or should the focus stay entirely on the juvenile who committed the crime?