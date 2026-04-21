If you thought seeing a bear was something that only happened deep in the Adirondacks… think again.

A young black bear turned an Albany neighborhood into a full-blown spectacle early Tuesday morning, and people couldn’t stop watching.

A Wild Wake-Up Call

Neighbors along Raymo Street and Second Avenue first spotted the bear around 2 a.m., when it climbed high into a tree and just… stayed there.

By sunrise, word had spread, and so had the crowd.

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Police shut down parts of the area, including Second Avenue between Hoffman and Frisbie, as dozens of people gathered below, staring up at the unexpected visitor.

Why It Turned Into a Big Deal

Normally, wildlife officials prefer to let bears wander off on their own. But this situation? Not ideal.

The tree was surrounded by homes, fences, and even a nearby highway, making it risky for both the bear and the public.

So after hours of monitoring the situation, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) made the call to step in.

The Moment Everyone Was Waiting For

Just before noon, crews set up a net and padding beneath the tree. Then, the bear was tranquilized which made the bear climb even higher, before losing its grip and falling from the tree.

Thankfully, it landed safely in the net, and officers quickly secured it.

And yes… the crowd cheered.

Why This Happens

Spring is when young bears, especially males, leave their birth areas and start wandering, sometimes traveling dozens of miles in search of food.

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That’s how they end up in places you’d never expect… like a neighborhood street.

What Happened to the Bear?

The bear was safely transported out of Albany and was released back into the wild in the Catskills.

Wildlife officials say this kind of situation is becoming more common this time of year, and it’s a good reminder:

Keep your distance

Don’t approach or feed wildlife

Call authorities if a bear is in a populated area

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