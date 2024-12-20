We are no stranger to funny names across New York State. Which ones does AI think is the funniest?

For this experiment, we decided to use ChatGPT.

What Is ChatGPT?

We decided to ask ChatGPT what it is, here's the response:

ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture. It has been trained on a massive amount of data, including text from the internet, books, and other sources, to generate human-like responses to natural language prompts.

So ChatGPT's purpose is to understand and respond to a wide range of questions and topics.

What Prompt Did We Use?

I asked Chat this- Can you give me 10 strange or funny names across New York State? Explain where they are, current population, when they were founded?

Then I asked how did it come up with the list it did?

The list was curated based on towns and hamlets in New York with quirky or funny names that are often highlighted in travel articles, history records, or local interest pieces. I identified these names through general knowledge and references to unique place names across the state."

Funniest 10 New York Names

Here is the list. Let us know if you laugh at it or not by texting us on our station app:

1) Chili

Location: Monroe County, near Rochester.

Population: Approximately 28,000.

Founded: Established in 1822.

Note: Pronounced "Chai-Lie," not like the spicy dish.

2) Coxsackie

Location: Greene County, along the Hudson River.

Population: Around 8,300.

Founded: Settled in the 18th century; incorporated in 1867.

Note: Name derives from a Native American term; often noted for its pronunciation.

3) Butternuts

Location: Otsego County.

Population: About 1,700.

Founded: Established in 1796.

Note: Named for the abundance of butternut trees in the area.

4) Climax

Location: Greene County, in the town of Coxsackie.

Population: Data not separately listed; part of Coxsackie.

Founded: Dates back to the early 19th century.

Note: Often noted for its suggestive name.

5) Swastika

Location: Clinton County, in the town of Black Brook.

Population: Data not separately listed; part of Black Brook.

Founded: Named in the early 20th century, before the symbol became associated with the Nazis.

Note: The community has chosen to retain its name despite its negative connotations.

6) Napanoch

Location: Ulster County, in the town of Wawarsing.

Population: Approximately 1,100.

Founded: Settled in the early 18th century.

Note: Name is of Native American origin, meaning "land overflowed by water."

7) Poestenkill

Location: Rensselaer County, near Troy.

Population: Around 4,500.

Founded: Established in 1848.

Note: Name derives from Dutch, meaning "foaming creek."

8) Skaneateles

Location: Onondaga County, by Skaneateles Lake.

Population: Approximately 7,200.

Founded: Settled in 1794; incorporated in 1833.

Note: Name comes from the Iroquois term for "long lake."

9) Wappinger

Location: Dutchess County, along the Hudson River.

Population: Approximately 27,000.

Founded: Established in 1875.

Note: Named after the Wappinger Native American tribe.

10) Niskayuna

Location: Schenectady County.

Population: Approximately 22,000.

Founded: Established in 1809.

Note: Name comes from a Mohawk term meaning "extensive corn flats."

5 Dangerous Phone Numbers You Should Block NOW According to Been Verified, these numbers are most often used for identity stealing, bank account draining phone scams. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart