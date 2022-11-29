How The Addams Family And Wednesday Are Connected To Northern New York

Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you.

If you have been binge watching the Wednesday series on Netflix, you are not alone. However, not everyone has been a fan of the show. Gizmodo wrote an article titled "Wednesday Misunderstands Its Misunderstood Protagonist" where it dives into some of the complaints viewers have had for the show. For just as many negative reviews you'll read there, the show has many positive reviews too.

According to COSMO, nothing has been confirmed by Netflix just yet for a season two. Co-showrunner Miles Millar recently spoke with TVLine about continuing the series, saying:

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles...Catherine [Zeta-Jones] is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important.”

So if you have the wallet, and want to really dive into becoming an adopted member of the Addams family, here's how- Buy this classic gothic home in Upstate New York.

Buy This Classic Gothic Looking Addams Family Home

You can own a home built in 1878 located at 77 Brinkerhoff Street in Plattsburgh. It's currently on the market for $895,000, and let's be real, it has major Addams Family vibes. It's on the market with RE/MAX North Country. You can read more online here.

Stately 1800's Manorial Treasure situated on 1.17 acres in the Historic Residential area of the City of Plattsburgh. The character of this magnificent structure has been preserved over the years including regal wood foyer staircase, stained glass windows, solid wood panel doors with original hardware, cast iron heaters, french & pocket doors, high ceilings, formal dining room has built-in china cabinets, & majority of flooring throughout being original hardwood."

Let's take a look inside:

