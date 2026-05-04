If it feels like scams are everywhere right now, you’d be right.

A new warning from AARP highlights just how serious the problem has become across New York, with fraud costing residents more than $700 million in a single year.

And for many victims, it’s happening faster and more quietly than expected.

Older New Yorkers Hit Especially Hard

The impact is hitting older adults the most.

According to data cited by AARP, New Yorkers age 60 and older lost $408 million to scams last year, a dramatic increase from the year before.

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That breaks down to nearly $47,000 every hour lost to fraud.

Officials say scammers are becoming more aggressive and more convincing, using everything from fake phone calls to high-tech schemes involving cryptocurrency.

It’s Not Just Online, Low-Tech Scams Still Work

While many people think of hacking or phishing emails, experts warn that some of the most effective scams are still surprisingly simple.

Criminals continue to steal personal documents by targeting mail and trash and use basic personal information to commit identity theft.

That means even everyday habits can put people at risk without realizing it.

The Most Common Scams Right Now

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the most common scams reported recently include:

Imposter scams (pretending to be government agencies, banks, or family members)

Phone and text scams creating urgency or fear

Online and cryptocurrency fraud

At the same time, new research shows nearly 4 in 10 Americans have already experienced fraud, while millions more worry they could be next.

Everyday Habits That Could Put You at Risk

AARP says many scams succeed because of small, everyday behaviors people don’t think twice about.

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Some of the biggest risk factors include:

Answering calls or texts from unknown numbers

Reusing the same passwords across accounts

Downloading free or unfamiliar apps

Not using multi-factor authentication

Any one of these habits can make it easier for scammers to gain access to personal information.

How to Protect Yourself Right Now

Experts say a few simple steps can go a long way in reducing your risk:

Don’t answer or engage with suspicious calls or messages

Use strong, unique passwords for every account

Turn on multi-factor authentication whenever possible

Monitor your bank and credit activity regularly

Be cautious with any request that creates urgency or pressure

Free tools and resources are also available through AARP’s Fraud Watch Network to help people recognize and report scams.

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