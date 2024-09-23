A Central New York Treasure Is Being Honored This Weekend

If you're looking to celebrate one of Central New York's food icons, there is one place this weekend in Upstate New York with an entire party for that.

Central New York's Salt Potato Festival is happening on Saturday September 28th and Sunday September 29th at the Heritage Hill Brewhouse located at 3149 Sweet Road in Pompey.

You'll be able to enjoy a sample of a salt potato dish from local restaurants and food trucks (price to vary on each vendor) and then vote on your favorite.

There will be Live Music, Craft Vendors, Tractor Rides, Wagon Rides, a celebration of Salt Potatoes, and a Biergarten set up in our pavilion.

Admission for this event is free but there will be a $5 per vehicle charge for parking. You can learn more online here.

What’s The Big Deal With Syracuse Salt Potatoes?

In Central New York, one of the most popular dishes is Salt Potatoes. Honestly, though, do you know much about them?

Growing up in the area, salt potatoes are a stable for picnics and BBQ's during the summer. Do you know how they get salty and delicious? Well, they don't grow in the ground with salt.

Syracuse has a long history of salt production. Salt springs located around Onondaga Lake were used to create consumable salt that was distributed throughout the northeast on the historic Erie Canal. That's where are tasty treats come from.

How exactly does it get it's name? As the potatoes cook, the salty water forms a crust on the skin and seals the potatoes so they never taste waterlogged. When you make salt potatoes, you need salt of course, and "young" white potatoes. These are the super small potatoes you see in stores.

Learn more online here.

Inside the Abandoned Great Northern Mall in Syracuse As of now, the plan is still to transform the Great Northern Mall into a "lifestyle center," but before that happens, we're able to take a virtual walk through its empty halls. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in North Syracuse Remember Ponderosa? They were famous for their DIY ice cream and tough steaks. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips