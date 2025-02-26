Heartwarming Welcome as New York 9-Year-Old Returns After Stroke

For 9-year-old John Michael Pasquale, February 24, 2025, was more than just a school day—it was a celebration of his recovery. After spending 528 days recovering from a life-threatening stroke, John Michael finally returned to PS 6 in Tottenville, welcomed by cheering classmates, teachers, and friends.

A Hero’s Welcome: Staten Island 3rd Grader Returns to School After 17-Month Recovery

The school’s hallways were lined with hundreds of students wearing green, his favorite color, waving handmade signs and chanting his name. Teachers and staff wore bright “John Michael Strong” T-shirts, celebrating the momentous occasion.

Against All Odds: Boy Returns to School After Stroke

In September 2023, a sudden ruptured blood vessel led to a stroke that doctors feared would leave him unable to walk, talk, or even survive the night.

Despite multiple surgeries, treatments, and months of physical therapy, his spirit never wavered. John Michael defied all odds. After 17 months in hospitals and rehab centers, John Michael finally returned home on February 18.

For those who wish to support John Michael’s recovery, donations can be made at GoFundMe.

