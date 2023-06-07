7 Fabulous Pools You Can Rent By The Hour In Upstate New York

Temperatures are starting to soar and it’s officially swim season in Upstate New York. Did you know you can actually rent a pool for the day to use?

There’s an app/website called Swimply that allows people with private pools to rent them out by the hour to people who want that private pool experience without having to hassle with the maintenance of pool ownership. Basically, it’s the Airbnb of pools. Many of the hosts throw in extras like pool toys, Bluetooth speakers to enjoy music around the pool and use of amenities like grills, fire pits and private restrooms.

Swimply also lists tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, and anything else outdoors you may want to use or need during the summer. If you're wondering the costs, they are fairly affordable. It seems rentals can range in price from $25, to the most expensive one we've seen in the area to $65.

Swimply, Escape locally. Discover and book private pools, hot tubs, gathering spaces, sports courts and soon much more. #EscapeLocally"

We Know What You're Thinking...

There is no way that people are using this in Central New York, Upstate New York, or in our region in general. Well, those thoughts are totally wrong.

Get Ready To Rent A Pool

The app’s been around for a few years now and it’s becoming more popular in the Upstate area with every passing summer! We decided to sift through the listings to see what’s available as Summer 2023 kicks off and here are some of the cool pools we found this year: