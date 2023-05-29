6 Popular Songs That Reference New York

Over the course of the past couple of months, Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" has taken the internet and the nation by storm. From its highly publicized ticket sale debacle, to Taylor's new album announcement, to the tour's surprise song segment, the tour has become a thing of pop culture dominance.

On the topic of surprise songs, Swift's 3-night stop at East Rutherford, NJ's MetLife Stadium included numerous fan-favorites, including "Clean" and "Getaway Car" performed with co-writer Jack Antonoff. Last night, however, she performed the 1989 album opener "Welcome To New York" as the surprise song, paying homage to the nearby city she was playing to.

That song choice got us thinking: what popular songs reference New York? We compiled a list of just a few that you might recognize. Check them out below!

1. "New York State of Mind" - Billy Joel

Probably the most widely recognized song on this list, the song was composed by Joel in 1976. Although never released as a single, the song remains one of Joel's most recognizable songs and is frequently played at his concerts.

2. "New York, New York" - Frank Sinatra

Composed as the theme song for the 1977 Scorsese film of the same name, this song directly references the nation's most populated city, and is one of the most recognizable songs about New York.

3. "Empire State of Mind" - Jay-Z feat. Alicia Keys

In the realm of more contemporary music, this collaboration between two modern-day icons was released in 2009 and still is a popular song played today. This song is built around the "concrete jungle where dreams are made of", the city which both artists are from.

4. "No Sleep Til Brooklyn" - Beastie Boys

The signature song from this genre-defying duo, the single was released in 1987 as a single from their debut album, Licensed to III.

5. "Ever Since New York" - Harry Styles

One for the Taylor Swift fans who consider themselves children of divorce. This was a popular album track from the former One Direction members' solo debut album, and was premiered live on New York City's own Saturday Night Live.

6. "Manhattan" - Sara Bareilles

Throwing a personal favorite into this list, the song is a fan-favorite from Bareilles' 3rd studio record 'The Blessed Unrest', which landed her an Album of the Year nomination at the Grammys in 2014.

